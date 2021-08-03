Advertise
Flooding reported around Montgomery

Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple neighborhoods around Montgomery experienced flooding when Monday’s storms hit.

Photos show flooding in the Breckenridge, Glynnwood, Sturbridge and Deer Creek areas.

County officials say they had some reports of water getting into homes around Breckenridge and Glynnwood. No rescues were required and no injuries were reported.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue crews were helping pull people out in boats around Timber Gap and Thompson Ridge. Water appeared to be getting into homes there Monday evening.

The water has receded since then, although slow in some areas.

Submit flooding photos and videos here.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

