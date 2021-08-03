Friday Night Fever Preview: Lee Generals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee Generals posted a 7-3 record in 2019 but missed the 7A playoffs in Eric Hudson’s first season as the Generals’ head coach.

After a move to class 6A in 2020, the Generals found themselves back in the playoffs.

Their run ended in the second round with a loss to Saraland. The Generals closed out the season 7-4.

“We want them to take one day at a time as a team. Understand that if we don’t prepare ourselves week in and week out that we can be beat,” said Hudson.

Hudson is now entering season number three as the Generals’ head coach.

He has a 14-7 record through his first two years.

When you have watched the Generals in recent years, you have seen a tough as nails defense with a strong running game on offense.

Hudson says the Generals have to improve through the air this season.

“I think we need to improve on our passing game. It wasn’t very good last year. The receivers was young, quarterback was young. And I think this spring and throughout the summer, I think we did a good job of getting those guys ready to, the route running got better. Also, understanding what we was trying to do on the passing game,” Hudson stated.

Hudson is excited about his senior leadership in 2021.

“We got like 27 to 30 seniors, and those guys really came along and brought the young guys together,” Hudson said.

Lee opens the season on Aug. 21 against Daphne.

