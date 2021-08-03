Gov. Ivey, KultureCity and others to discuss mental health at 10 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will join the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama Department of Mental Health and KultureCity Tuesday to discuss mental health.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the joint news conference will be held at 10 a.m. WSFA 12 News will provide coverage of this news conference online on our mobile app and Facebook.

WATCH: Gov. Ivey, KultureCity and others discuss mental health

KultureCity is a non-profit organization recognized throughout the nation for utilizing its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for individuals with sensory needs or invisible disabilities.

