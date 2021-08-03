Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

Three guests are hospitalized after the iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic in Pigeon Forge.
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction(Sam Luther)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three guests have been injured due to an iceberg wall collapse at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge.

Pigeon Forge Police responded to the museum around 7:56 p.m. Monday. Officers said they arrived to find that a wall of ice display fell and injured several visitors.

Three people were transported to area hospitals, officials said. The extent of their injuries are unknown, according to officials.

According to police, preliminary evidence indicates the incident was accidental.

Live at the Titanic in Pigeon Forge

Three guests were injured when an iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge last night. Now, visitors are back inside the attraction, but as Gwendolyn Ducre explains, something is different. https://bit.ly/3A5V2Hp

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

“Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind,” Owners, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said. “We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld. At this time, our attraction is closed. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends.”

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge allows “passengers” to experience the environment of the Titanic. The tour is self-guided, allows visitors to touch a real iceberg, reach their hand in 28-degree water, shovel “coal” and try to stand on a sloping deck, according to their website.

Immediately following the incident, the museum closed. The museum reopened Tuesday, Aug. 3 to ticketed passengers. According to a statement released by the museum, the iceberg wall does not currently exist. The impacted area has been blocked off for the time being. The museum expects repairs to take at least four weeks.

The museum released the following statement:

“At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries, and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all who were affected, including the first-responders.

The safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind. Our maintenance professionals are in the process of re-evaluating our quality and safety guidelines and we’ll make all modifications, as necessary, to proactively ensure the well-being of all who experience Titanic Museum Attractions.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Fire badly damages Montgomery apartments
Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
Flooding reported around Montgomery
A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a home while his ex-girlfriend and two...
Man charged after home set on fire with woman, children inside
A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Opelika logo
New manufacturing facility to open in Opelika
Neighborhood children volunteered their time to tie more than a hundred blue ribbons to...
Selma neighborhood honors fallen officer
Josh Johnson's Tuesday evening weather
Josh Johnson's Tuesday evening weather
‘Today Alabama leads’: State partners with KultureCity for sensory-inclusive training
‘Today Alabama leads’: State partners with KultureCity for sensory-inclusive training
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issues an indoor mask advisory
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issues an indoor mask advisory