Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man dies in fight at Tuscaloosa County Jail

Laquinton Richardson
Laquinton Richardson(Tuscaloosa Metro Violent Crime Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old man died following a fight at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Tuscaloosa Metro Violent Crimes Unit investigators said at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, they were sent to the County Jail in reference to a fight between two inmates.

Investigators said the victim, 26-year-old Christopher Lee of Tuscaloosa, and the suspect, 22-year-old Laquinton Richardson of Tuscaloosa, were involved in an argument that led to a physical fight. Jail staff responded to stop the fight.

Investigators said Lee sustained major injuries. He was taken to the hospital but died hours later.

Richardson was charged with manslaughter and held on $30,000 bond in addition to the misdemeanor charges he was being held on when the incident happened.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Reed is strongly advising everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while...
Mayor Reed asks people in Montgomery to wear masks
police lights
Teen charged after investigation into Pike Road rape
Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
Flooding reported around Montgomery
Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Montgomery apartment building a complete loss after fire

Latest News

Typical summer-like heat and activity on radar is expected over the next week or so...
Warm, mostly dry days ahead
The Alabama Ethics Commission found Montgomery Police Department Chief of Operations Jennifer...
Ethics Commission finds MPD’s chief of operations, former chief committed minor violations
On Wednesday, the final salute to Moorer started with the arrival of his body at the convention...
Visitation held for slain Selma police officer Marquis Moorer
The fourth surge of COVID-19 cases is causing many people to feel depressed, stressed, and...
Alabama hospitals urge patients to go to ER for emergencies only
Authorities say more than 500 Alabama hunters have bought licenses to hunt feral pigs and...
Alabama hunters take aim at feral pigs during the night