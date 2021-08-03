Man dies in fight at Tuscaloosa County Jail

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old man died following a fight at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Tuscaloosa Metro Violent Crimes Unit investigators said at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, they were sent to the County Jail in reference to a fight between two inmates.

Investigators said the victim, 26-year-old Christopher Lee of Tuscaloosa, and the suspect, 22-year-old Laquinton Richardson of Tuscaloosa, were involved in an argument that led to a physical fight. Jail staff responded to stop the fight.

Investigators said Lee sustained major injuries. He was taken to the hospital but died hours later.

Richardson was charged with manslaughter and held on $30,000 bond in addition to the misdemeanor charges he was being held on when the incident happened.

