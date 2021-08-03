Advertise
Mayor Reed asks people in Montgomery to wear masks

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is issuing an indoor mask advisory for the city.

This isn’t a mask mandate, but he is strongly advising everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while in indoor public settings.

Reed made the remarks at the Montgomery City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Masks are already required in all city of Montgomery and county municipal facilities.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging across Alabama.

Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course and recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

Citing new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

