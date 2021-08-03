Montgomery apartment building a complete loss after fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery apartment building is a complete loss after a fire Monday afternoon, confirmed Lt. Jason Selman with Montgomery Fire/Rescue.

Fire officials suspect a lightning strike caused the blaze at the Elevate 5050 apartment complex on Bell Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene heavy smoke and flames were coming from the roof. They were able to extinguish the fire after a “couple hours.”

No one was injured in the fire.

Kelly Hodges with the Red Cross of Central Alabama says the Red Cross is assisting the residents impacted by the fire. She said 16 units were destroyed.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.