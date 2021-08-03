Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery apartment building a complete loss after fire

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery apartment building is a complete loss after a fire Monday afternoon, confirmed Lt. Jason Selman with Montgomery Fire/Rescue.

Fire officials suspect a lightning strike caused the blaze at the Elevate 5050 apartment complex on Bell Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene heavy smoke and flames were coming from the roof. They were able to extinguish the fire after a “couple hours.”

No one was injured in the fire.

Kelly Hodges with the Red Cross of Central Alabama says the Red Cross is assisting the residents impacted by the fire. She said 16 units were destroyed.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Fire badly damages Montgomery apartments
Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
Flooding reported around Montgomery
A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a home while his ex-girlfriend and two...
Man charged after home set on fire with woman, children inside
A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting
A fire at National Salvage and Services Corp. in Burnsville burned overnight.
Fire that began Sunday outside Selma still burning Monday

Latest News

police lights
Teen charged after investigation into Pike Road rape
Just a few showers and storms today.
Much lower rain chances rest of week
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakley found guilty on two counts in ethics trial
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge