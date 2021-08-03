Much lower rain chances rest of week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We picked up plenty of rain on Monday, with some areas seeing a bit too much. Fortunately the forecast is trending drier for the rest of the week.

Pretty low rain chances through the upcoming weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

We shouldn’t see more than 30% coverage of rain through Friday. Most of those days will probably be closer to 20% coverage as it looks now.

So if you don’t want any more rain, well, the rest of this week is going to be right up your alley!

Total rain through the end of the day Thursday won't total much at all. (WSFA 12 News)

Despite the low rain chances we aren’t looking at any big heat. High temperatures through Friday should stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values below 100 degrees.

A brief jump in rain and storm coverage will occur on Saturday as models suggest a bit more moisture. Still, nothing more than some isolated to scattered showers and storms is expected.

High temperatures warm up heading into the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances go right back down to 20% or so for both Sunday and Monday as we round out the 7-day forecast period.

Temperatures this weekend into next week will warm up a touch as highs generally reach the 92-95 range across Central Alabama.

The humidity will be noticeable, but we don’t see any heat index values above 100-102 degrees.

