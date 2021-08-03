Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

National Night Out works to strengthen community-law enforcement relationship

National Night Out events return to communities across the country. This year, they come with a...
National Night Out events return to communities across the country. This year, they come with a renewed focus on building trust between police and communities.(WBAY)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Night Out events are planned around the country Tuesday, providing an opportunity to bring law enforcement officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign. Millions of neighborhoods across the country host block parties, cookouts and other community events, including things like safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, and visits from emergency personnel.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is hosting an event at Home Depot on Chantilly Parkway Tuesday night, featuring police and fire departments from around the area. That event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

National Night Out was first introduced in August of 1984.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Fire badly damages Montgomery apartments
A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a home while his ex-girlfriend and two...
Man charged after home set on fire with woman, children inside
A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting
A fire at National Salvage and Services Corp. in Burnsville burned overnight.
Fire that began Sunday outside Selma still burning Monday
Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
Flooding reported around Montgomery

Latest News

Fathers Helping Fathers hold community event in Ridgecrest
Fathers Helping Fathers hold community event in Ridgecrest
Fathers Helping Fathers event in Ridgecrest Par
‘Fathers helping Fathers’ holds community event at Ridgecrest Park
Chef Scott Simpson with The Depot in Auburn is set to compete for the King or Queen of Seafood...
County Road 12: The Depot chef hoping to be ‘King of Seafood’
The end of some tenant protections has raised concerns that tens of thousands of Alabama...
EXPLAINER: Will moratorium’s end spell evictions in Alabama?