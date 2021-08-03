National Night Out works to strengthen community-law enforcement relationship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Night Out events are planned around the country Tuesday, providing an opportunity to bring law enforcement officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign. Millions of neighborhoods across the country host block parties, cookouts and other community events, including things like safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, and visits from emergency personnel.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is hosting an event at Home Depot on Chantilly Parkway Tuesday night, featuring police and fire departments from around the area. That event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

National Night Out was first introduced in August of 1984.

