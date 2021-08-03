Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the events that took place in the fatal Interstate 65 crash in Butler County.

According to the report, 12 vehicles and 38 people were involved. Nine juveniles and an adult were killed, and 26 others had varying injuries.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on June 19 on I-65′s northbound side near mile marker 138, close to the Greenville exit.

The investigation found a 2020 Volvo truck-trailer (labeled as CMV-1) was driving north towards Greenville when it struck a series of vehicles that were stopped because of previous minor crashes. CMV-1 then struck the left bridge rail and continued into the median.

Following this, a 2005 Freightliner (labeled as CMV-2) came upon the scene and veered left, striking the left bridge rail and the van before coming to rest in the median. As a result of the multiple collisions, a fire occurred, consuming the tractor-trailers, the van and three other vehicles.

The report also showed that there had been intermittent bands of rain throughout the day and that light rain had been falling at the time the crash took place.

NTSB said it is continuing to collect data on the crash and the events that happened. The crash, and the events surrounding it, remain under investigation.

