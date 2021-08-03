Advertise
Selma City Schools delays start of school year

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma City Schools students will return to school one week later than planned, the school district announced Tuesday.

The first day of school for students will be Aug. 16.

School officials said there is a mold issue impacting a school.

“Over the summer, several sources of moisture stemming from a leaking roof at School of Discovery caused mold to grow in various learning and office spaces. After an analysis of School of Discovery, the building was deemed unsafe for occupancy,” the district stated in its announcement.

School of Discovery will move to Knox Elementary School. The district will communicate with the families of School of Discovery students about next steps.

There are no concerns about mold at other schools, according to the district.

All teachers reported to work Tuesday. The week of Aug. 7 will now be used as planning time.

Selma City Schools will require masks to start the school year to limit the spread of COVID-19.

