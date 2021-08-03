Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Selma neighborhood honors fallen officer

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - One week ago Tuesday morning, we woke up to a horrifying situation in Selma.

A police officer had been shot and killed in the line of the duty, the first in recent memory. Some neighborhood children stepped up the plate Tuesday and did something special.

Ground zero is the Lansdowne neighborhood in Selma. A neighborhood assignment. One headed by former Selma City Councilwoman Susan Youngblood..

“And I thought wouldn’t it be nice for the neighborhood to have ribbons,” Youngblood said.

“I think we’re going to put out about 120, 130 today,” said Meredith Johnson.

Neighborhood children volunteered their time to tie more than a hundred blue ribbons to...
Neighborhood children volunteered their time to tie more than a hundred blue ribbons to mailboxes.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

The goal? Tie a blue ribbon to every mailbox - ribbons to remember fallen officer Marquis Moorer and the entire Selma Police Department. This comes one week to the very day when Moorer was shot and killed. City leaders were more succinct saying he was “ambushed.”

“I was actually really shocked,” said 15-year-old Kate Patterson.

It was that shock that propelled Kate to give up part of her day to do this, that is tie one on for Moorer.

“But when I heard that this was going on I was glad that I could be a part something to help honor him and his legacy,” said Kate.

At just 15 years old Kate says this is the most meaningful project she’s ever worked on. She created a memory. One she’ll never forget.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something to be a part of it,” Kate said.

Youngblood and Johnson hope what’s being done in Lansdowne will be repeated in other Selma neighborhoods and businesses.

“We would like the police to go everywhere in Selma and say ‘they really do support us,’” she said.

Blue ribbons for the men and women in blue, ribbons tied with care and honor.

Suspect Javonte Stubbs remains in the Chilton County jail charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. The attempted murder charge is levied because Stubbs also allegedly shot Moorer’s significant other during the shooting at Moorer’s apartment. The girlfriend or wife is expected to recover, according to authorities.

Moorer’s funeral is set for Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lewis Brothers Funeral Home on Minter Avenue in Selma. Graveside services will be on Thursday starting at 11 a.m. at Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Fire badly damages Montgomery apartments
Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
Flooding reported around Montgomery
A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a home while his ex-girlfriend and two...
Man charged after home set on fire with woman, children inside
A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Josh Johnson's Tuesday evening weather
Josh Johnson's Tuesday evening weather
‘Today Alabama leads’: State partners with KultureCity for sensory-inclusive training
‘Today Alabama leads’: State partners with KultureCity for sensory-inclusive training
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issues an indoor mask advisory
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issues an indoor mask advisory
Students honor slain Selma police officer
Students honor slain Selma police officer