Teen charged after investigation into Pike Road rape

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike Road teen has been charged with rape after an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court records, Jemerion Jones, 17, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape.

An arrest affidavit says the incidents happened between April 11 and July 22 at a home.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Persky says Jones will be tried as an adult.

