Video shows ‘smokenado’ at railroad tie recycling plant blaze

BURNSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The fire burning into its third day at the National Salvage and Services Corp. in Dallas County produced a fascinating sight for those containing the blaze.

Linemen with Central Alabama Electric Cooperative witnessed a “smokenado” among Monday’s flames. They posted the vertical spectacle on Facebook, along with a “thank you” to the first responders.

A “smokenado” is technically not a tornado, but more like a dust devil but made out of fire and smoke.

The fire began Sunday night on County Road 140 off Highway 14, just a few miles east of Selma. The plant’s website states it salvages and recycles railroad ties, bridges and other things, but no representatives have publicly commented so far.

No injuries from the fire have been reported.

Lightning is believed to have started it, although the investigation is still ongoing.

Officials have said it could take a few days for the fire to extinguish completely.

