Alabama hospitals urge patients to go to ER for emergencies only

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 cases rise across Alabama, hospitals are urging patients to only go to the emergency room for true emergencies and not for COVID-19 testing.

A list of COVID-19 testing sites can be found on ADPH’s website.

According to Alabama Department of Public Health data, the state has seen an increase in hospitalizations, and hospitals are admitting more COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals say they are seeing patients who are younger, sicker and unvaccinated.

Those with less severe symptoms or minor injuries are being advised to call their healthcare provider or go to an urgent care.

If you suspect you have COVID-19, health officials advise patients who develop these symptoms to seek medical attention:

· Trouble breathing

· Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

· New confusion

· Inability to wake or stay awake

· Bluish lips or face

Alabama has ranked last for vaccination status for more than a month. According to data from ADPH, 38.7% of Alabama residents have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.