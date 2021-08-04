Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama hospitals urge patients to go to ER for emergencies only

The fourth surge of COVID-19 cases is causing many people to feel depressed, stressed, and...
The fourth surge of COVID-19 cases is causing many people to feel depressed, stressed, and hopeless.(KSLA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 cases rise across Alabama, hospitals are urging patients to only go to the emergency room for true emergencies and not for COVID-19 testing.

A list of COVID-19 testing sites can be found on ADPH’s website.

According to Alabama Department of Public Health data, the state has seen an increase in hospitalizations, and hospitals are admitting more COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals say they are seeing patients who are younger, sicker and unvaccinated.

Those with less severe symptoms or minor injuries are being advised to call their healthcare provider or go to an urgent care.

If you suspect you have COVID-19, health officials advise patients who develop these symptoms to seek medical attention:

· Trouble breathing

· Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

· New confusion

· Inability to wake or stay awake

· Bluish lips or face

Alabama has ranked last for vaccination status for more than a month.  According to data from ADPH, 38.7% of Alabama residents have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Reed is strongly advising everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while...
Mayor Reed asks people in Montgomery to wear masks
police lights
Teen charged after investigation into Pike Road rape
Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
Flooding reported around Montgomery
Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Montgomery apartment building a complete loss after fire

Latest News

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said a college’s plan to reimburse $500 to...
Attorney General: Colleges can’t fine unvaccinated students
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 595K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Health experts say the Delta variant is driving up demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. We are...
What’s driving the increase in vaccinations in Alabama?
Montevallo family in need of school supplies.
Montevallo family raising money to get 10 children who lost mom to COVID-19 ready for first day of school