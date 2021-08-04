Ethics Commission finds MPD’s chief of operations, former chief committed minor violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Ethics Commission found Montgomery Police Department Chief of Operations Jennifer Reaves and former Police Chief Ernest Finley each committed a minor violation of the Alabama Ethics Act.

The commission voted 4-0 to handle both cases administratively. This means it won’t be referred for prosecution and could be handled with fines.

The specific violation isn’t made public in these cases.

“The City of Montgomery is grateful to the Alabama Ethics Commission for its diligence in this matter. Mayor Steven L. Reed remains assured in Interim Chief Ramona Harris’ ability to restore confidence among the department’s ranks. As we continue the search for a permanent police chief, Mayor Reed will continue the ongoing assessment to ensure the Montgomery Police Department is accountable not only to our residents but also to those officers who are sworn to protect and serve the public,” the city said in a statement.

Reed announced Finley’s resignation in June.

Later that month, Reed named Ramona Harris as the interim police chief of the department.

