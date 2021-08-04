Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Eufaula man arrested on rape charges

Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three...
Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three counts of Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act.(Source: Eufaula City Police)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man has been arrested on multiple rape charges.

Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three counts of Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act.

Appling is incarcerated in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Eufaula Police say the case continues to be investigated.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Reed is strongly advising everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while...
Mayor Reed asks people in Montgomery to wear masks
police lights
Teen charged after investigation into Pike Road rape
Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
Flooding reported around Montgomery
Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Montgomery apartment building a complete loss after fire

Latest News

Building community bonds through National Night Out - 5 a.m.
Building community bonds through National Night Out - 5 a.m.
A few pop-ups are possible this afternoon and evening.
Warm, mostly dry days ahead
Montgomery’s new Whitewater Project could become Olympics training ground
Montgomery’s new Whitewater Project could become Olympics training ground
The 690-mile route of "The World's Longest Yard Sale."
“World’s Longest Yard Sale” kicking off Thursday!