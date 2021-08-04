Eufaula man arrested on rape charges
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man has been arrested on multiple rape charges.
Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three counts of Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act.
Appling is incarcerated in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Eufaula Police say the case continues to be investigated.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.