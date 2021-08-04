Faulkner football opens fall camp

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Football is officially back in the Capital City! Faulkner football kicked off the 2021 season earlier this week, which means first year head coach Rob Gray is officially leading his first fall camp.

“I feel really good. The guys are flying around, and they’re excited to be out here just like I am. It’s starting to take shape,” said Gray. “We’re doing a lot of seven-on-seven and a lot of team stuff and really getting back used to competing.”

Goodmorning football fans! @FaulknerFTBL has officially kicked off the 2021 season - we’ll hear from first year head coach Rob Gray tonight on @wsfa12news 🏈🦅 pic.twitter.com/SHkqVybRk8 — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) August 4, 2021

Faulkner will feature several returning players that will anchor the Eagles roster in 2021, including Kade Young as the starting quarterback. Gray says he’s glad he can rely on a veteran play-caller to help lead the team.

“It helped with a good number of them coming back, but especially Kade being the veteran guy over there,” said Gray. “He knows the offense really well, he’s been running it for a while now, but just his leadership on that side of the ball getting everybody lined up and getting everybody going and him believing in what I’m trying to do and what we’re trying to do.”

“I like being the leader, but it’s not just me,” said Young about the team’s veteran experience. “There’s other people; we have nine starting that are seniors this year, so we’re all leading the offense, we’re all competing to be the best we can be.”

Other returners include wide receiver Isaiah Scott, who coach Gray hopes will be an all-conference player this season. On the defensive side, Gray expects defensive backs Aaron Reynolds and Ovurton Gates to hold down the secondary. Additionally, the Eagles return many of the players on the offensive line, which should help Young and the offense.

While he is a more defensive-minded coach, Gray says his goal is to bring the team together, and his focus in year one is lead the Eagles to victory.

“My first year, I really want us to be one,” he said. “I think that in year’s past, we were so offense-oriented, defense-oriented or special teams oriented, so we’re really just trying to get everybody to buy in a be one family and be one team.”

“We really want to go the playoffs, and we want to win that conference. We want to get that ring,” added Young. “It’s nice being around the guys again. It gets boring during the summer when you’re not doing anything, so being back out here playing the sport we love is awesome.”

The first game exactly one month away from today; Faulkner will host Southeastern University on their new field, John Mark Stallings Field at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium on Sept. 4.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.