Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Montgomery Academy Eagles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Expectations are high on Vaughn Road these days for the Montgomery Academy Eagles.

Robert Johnson took over as the Eagles head coach in 2020 and led MA to an undefeated regular season and a 13-1 overall record.

The only loss was in the 3A semifinals to Montgomery Catholic in overtime.

“I don’t know about the rest of the guys, but my first thought was just get back to work, and I feel like that’s what we’ve done, and hopefully we can get back to that spot and hopefully it can be a different outcome this year,” said senior offensive lineman Hudson Whitt.

The Eagles have a lot of experience returning in 2021 so another deep run in the playoffs may be in the cards for the Eagles.

“We still have the same expectations as last year and everyone knows what their job is and what to do and what they are supposed to do when it’s time to do it,’ said junior running back Jashawn Cooper.

“If we work hard, we can go back there. It’s just motivation as itself. So we just continue to work and hopefully we get back to that game, and the outcome be different,” said senior running back Jamal Cooper.

Johnson feels like the Eagles can be a competitive team in 2021 because of the understanding of the system.

Johnson says the Eagles had a great winter, spring and summer in the weight room.

“Our message really is just the message of every day getting better. And whatever we’re working on at that moment, that’s what’s important. That’s what we need to get better at,” said Johnson.

The Eagles open the season on Aug. 20 against St. James.

