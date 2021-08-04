Hundreds of animals waiting on homes at Montgomery Humane Society

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society says hundreds of animals are waiting for their forever homes after a recent influx at the facility.

According to the shelter, between July 13 and Monday, a total of 501 new cats, kittens, puppies and dogs were brought into the shelter. Most of these animals were surrendered by their owners or a part of new litters of puppies and kittens.

MHS says at the same time, the shelter adopted out 186 animals. As of Wednesday, 419 animals remain in waiting.

To try and get as many animals adopted as possible, the shelter says potential adoptees can use promo code “WSFA” in their online application and it will reduce the adoption fee by $25.

For more information about the adoption process or which animals are available, click this link.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.