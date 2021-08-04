Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

‘It was chest deep’: Resident recounts Montgomery flooding

The water was so high in the Breckenridge neighborhood it was nearly touching the tops of...
The water was so high in the Breckenridge neighborhood it was nearly touching the tops of mailboxes.(Source: WSFA)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A storm system stretching from central Alabama to Florida Monday brought flooding to multiple neighborhoods in Montgomery.

Brandon Berrey has lived in the Breckenridge neighborhood for two years and said he has never seen floodwaters reach the level they did.

“We had 6 inches in 30 to 45 minutes,” Berrey said. “And if you saw the rain coming off my roof, it just looked like a waterfall.”

The water was so high it was nearly touching the tops of mailboxes along the street.

“When I walked through the water, it started off waist deep, and then once I got into the middle of the road, it was all the way up to my chest, so right in the middle of the road it was chest deep,” Berrey said.

“The house across the street had water coming out of the window, like a full waterfall out of the window, and you could see in the street these big swirls around the sewers just swirling,” he added.

Cellphone video captured cars submerged in water as residents nearby watched flood waters rise.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue crews were helping pull people out in boats around Timber Gap and Thompson Ridge. Water appeared to be getting into homes there Monday evening.

The good news is that no rescues were required and no injuries were reported.

Berrey said the water came right up to his front doorstep. He’s just thankful to live in a community where if things had gotten worse, help was just around the corner.

“We have a fire department right over here and they were over here so fast. I mean they had their raft inflated, over here checking the sewage drains, so as far the fire department over here I’d really like to congratulate them,” Berrey said.

The water has since receded in the Breckenridge neighborhood. Now it’s just cleanup, and prayers that flood waters never rise this high again.

County officials say they had some reports of water getting into homes around Breckenridge and Glynnwood too.

The Red Cross said 10 homes were damaged by the floodwaters and they are helping assist those families. If you need help, call the Red Cross at 334-260-3980.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Fire badly damages Montgomery apartments
Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
Flooding reported around Montgomery
A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a home while his ex-girlfriend and two...
Man charged after home set on fire with woman, children inside
A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Opelika logo
New manufacturing facility to open in Opelika
Neighborhood children volunteered their time to tie more than a hundred blue ribbons to...
Selma neighborhood honors fallen officer
Josh Johnson's Tuesday evening weather
Josh Johnson's Tuesday evening weather
‘Today Alabama leads’: State partners with KultureCity for sensory-inclusive training
‘Today Alabama leads’: State partners with KultureCity for sensory-inclusive training