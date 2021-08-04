‘It was chest deep’: Resident recounts Montgomery flooding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A storm system stretching from central Alabama to Florida Monday brought flooding to multiple neighborhoods in Montgomery.

Brandon Berrey has lived in the Breckenridge neighborhood for two years and said he has never seen floodwaters reach the level they did.

“We had 6 inches in 30 to 45 minutes,” Berrey said. “And if you saw the rain coming off my roof, it just looked like a waterfall.”

The water was so high it was nearly touching the tops of mailboxes along the street.

“When I walked through the water, it started off waist deep, and then once I got into the middle of the road, it was all the way up to my chest, so right in the middle of the road it was chest deep,” Berrey said.

“The house across the street had water coming out of the window, like a full waterfall out of the window, and you could see in the street these big swirls around the sewers just swirling,” he added.

Cellphone video captured cars submerged in water as residents nearby watched flood waters rise.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue crews were helping pull people out in boats around Timber Gap and Thompson Ridge. Water appeared to be getting into homes there Monday evening.

The good news is that no rescues were required and no injuries were reported.

Berrey said the water came right up to his front doorstep. He’s just thankful to live in a community where if things had gotten worse, help was just around the corner.

“We have a fire department right over here and they were over here so fast. I mean they had their raft inflated, over here checking the sewage drains, so as far the fire department over here I’d really like to congratulate them,” Berrey said.

The water has since receded in the Breckenridge neighborhood. Now it’s just cleanup, and prayers that flood waters never rise this high again.

County officials say they had some reports of water getting into homes around Breckenridge and Glynnwood too.

The Red Cross said 10 homes were damaged by the floodwaters and they are helping assist those families. If you need help, call the Red Cross at 334-260-3980.

