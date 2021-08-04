Lanes of I-85 NB near Opelika closed after crash

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Opelika are closed after a crash.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened near exit 62, also known as the US 431 exit in Opelika.

Major Crash on I-85 NB @ MP 62.1 at Exit 62 US431 in Opelika. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/kyMHnsgk7l — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) August 4, 2021

Additional details about the crash are limited.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.