Lanes of I-85 NB near Opelika closed after crash
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Opelika are closed after a crash.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened near exit 62, also known as the US 431 exit in Opelika.
Additional details about the crash are limited.
Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route and expect delays.
