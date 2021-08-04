Law enforcement works on community outreach through National Night Out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Connecting and building community relationships, all while having fun. Ii all happened at an event called National Night Out.

Events like this were held in neighborhoods around the country, giving residents the opportunity to meet the men and women who protect their communities.

“Kind of rebuild the bonds that were kind of strained a little bit from all of us being at home and inside for so long,” Montgomery resident Marlon McMillian said.

“It’s very important for our children to understand that law enforcement’s here to help us and just like with anything there’s good and bad but that doesn’t mean that everyone in every field is good or bad. That’s just a part of life and it’s an experience they need to learn,” Montgomery resident Lori Mcmillian said.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says this is what it’s all about: having the community and law enforcement come together to have fun, but most of all, have a dialogue to create better communities.

“Well, one of the main issues I hear is everybody talking about violent crime. Everybody’s talking about the shootings, the number of murders,” Cunningham said.

Cunnigham says having the community’s help is crucial to fighting crime.

“And our main objective is to make sure that we educate the community on how to report suspicious activity, how to let us know if something bad going on in your community, and we’re going to let them know what we can do to assist and what we can do to help eliminate those problems,” Cunningham said.

Showing that law enforcement officers are not enemies but partners in creating safer communities.

