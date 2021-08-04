Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Law enforcement works on community outreach through National Night Out

National Night Out was held in Montgomery on Aug. 3, 2021.
National Night Out was held in Montgomery on Aug. 3, 2021.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Connecting and building community relationships, all while having fun. Ii all happened at an event called National Night Out.

Events like this were held in neighborhoods around the country, giving residents the opportunity to meet the men and women who protect their communities.

“Kind of rebuild the bonds that were kind of strained a little bit from all of us being at home and inside for so long,” Montgomery resident Marlon McMillian said.

“It’s very important for our children to understand that law enforcement’s here to help us and just like with anything there’s good and bad but that doesn’t mean that everyone in every field is good or bad. That’s just a part of life and it’s an experience they need to learn,” Montgomery resident Lori Mcmillian said.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says this is what it’s all about: having the community and law enforcement come together to have fun, but most of all, have a dialogue to create better communities.

“Well, one of the main issues I hear is everybody talking about violent crime. Everybody’s talking about the shootings, the number of murders,” Cunningham said.

Cunnigham says having the community’s help is crucial to fighting crime.

“And our main objective is to make sure that we educate the community on how to report suspicious activity, how to let us know if something bad going on in your community, and we’re going to let them know what we can do to assist and what we can do to help eliminate those problems,” Cunningham said.

Showing that law enforcement officers are not enemies but partners in creating safer communities.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Fire badly damages Montgomery apartments
Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
Flooding reported around Montgomery
A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a home while his ex-girlfriend and two...
Man charged after home set on fire with woman, children inside
A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

The water was so high in the Breckenridge neighborhood it was nearly touching the tops of...
‘It was chest deep’: Resident recounts Montgomery flooding
Opelika logo
New manufacturing facility to open in Opelika
Neighborhood children volunteered their time to tie more than a hundred blue ribbons to...
Selma neighborhood honors fallen officer
Josh Johnson's Tuesday evening weather
Josh Johnson's Tuesday evening weather