Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Lee County United Way kicks of 2022 campaign with ‘Feed the Need’ event

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign season.

On Wednesday, over 100 community members gathered together to package 20,000 nonperishable meals for families in the Lee County area.

Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign...
Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign season.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign...
Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign season.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

The event was held at the Food Bank of East Alabama and served as the kickstart of the campaign season. The goal of the 2022 campaign is to raise $925,000, according to Lee County United Way.

According to Lee County United Way, all of the meals packaged will be used to support families facing hunger insecurity.

Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign...
Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign season.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Reed is strongly advising everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while...
Mayor Reed asks people in Montgomery to wear masks
police lights
Teen charged after investigation into Pike Road rape
Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
Flooding reported around Montgomery
Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Montgomery apartment building a complete loss after fire

Latest News

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Dog may or may not be currently available.
Hundreds of animals waiting on homes at Montgomery Humane Society
MPD Interim Chief Harris on National Night Out
Montgomery County Sheriff talks National Night Out
MPD Interim Chief Harris on National Night Out
MPD Interim Chief Harris on National Night Out
Ivey announced Tuesday the state partnered with KultureCity to provide training and...
‘Today Alabama leads’: State partners with KultureCity for sensory-inclusive training