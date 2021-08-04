Lee County United Way kicks of 2022 campaign with ‘Feed the Need’ event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lee County United Way held a “Feed the Need” event Tuesday to kick off their 2022 campaign season.

On Wednesday, over 100 community members gathered together to package 20,000 nonperishable meals for families in the Lee County area.

The event was held at the Food Bank of East Alabama and served as the kickstart of the campaign season. The goal of the 2022 campaign is to raise $925,000, according to Lee County United Way.

According to Lee County United Way, all of the meals packaged will be used to support families facing hunger insecurity.

