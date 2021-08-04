Man charged after gun fired towards Montgomery officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after court records say he shot at an officer Tuesday.

Donarian Jackson, 26, is charged with attempted murder.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the charges are related to an incident that took place around 1:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of Strathmore Drive.

Court records say Jackson fired multiple rounds towards an officer.

Coleman says Jackson was taken into custody at the scene. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.