New manufacturing facility to open in Opelika

Opelika logo
Opelika logo((Source: City of Opelika))
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - New jobs are on the way to Opelika. Hanwha Cimmaron, LLC has chosen the Alabama city as the home of its new manufacturing facility.

The capital investment of the facility is estimated to be $130 million and will create 262 new jobs.

Many city leaders and officials were in attendance today, including Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and President of Opelika city council, Eddie Smith.

“Hanwha Cimarron’s decision to build a new manufacturing facility in Opelika is great news for the city and for the state. This is another project that will create jobs for our hard-working citizens...,” said Ivey.

Eddie Smith explained the groundbreaking process for the new facility.

“It’ll be about a 30 acer property and they got another 30 acers that they will continue to build on, but we will go out there and move the dirt and they will start construction and it will be a quick time frame,” said Smith

The date for the groundbreaking has not been announced yet.

