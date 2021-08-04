Advertise
Saliba wins reelection easily over Miller

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba addresses the Dothan Kiwanis Club at their April 10, 2019 lunch....
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan has overwhelmingly reelected Mayor Mark Saliba to a second term.

Final but unofficial returns show Saliba with about 82% of the vote.

His only opponent, Sidney Miller, received the other 18%.

Saliba follows in the footsteps of his father, Alfred Saliba, Dothan’s mayor from 1989-1997.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

