Saliba wins reelection easily over Miller

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan has overwhelmingly reelected Mayor Mark Saliba to a second term.

Final but unofficial returns show Saliba with about 82% of the vote.

His only opponent, Sidney Miller, received the other 18%.

Saliba follows in the footsteps of his father, Alfred Saliba, Dothan’s mayor from 1989-1997.

