South Alabama hospitals struggle to keep up with COVID-19 cases

By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The surge of the delta variant caught some hospitals off guard as they once again struggle to keep up with the demand of COVID-19 patients.

“Everyday we’re seeing more people in hospital than we saw the day before. In South Alabama it’s been an explosion down in the Mobile, Baldwin County area,” said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association.

Infirmary Health is a health system of multiple hospitals in Mobile County. It’s hospitals help smaller health care providers by taking in more critically ill patients. With the uptick in COVID-19 cases the hospitals are now almost near capacity.

“We are unable to care for the everyday needs of the community that we serve because of the burden associated with these COVID patients,” said Joe Stough, Infirmary Health’s COO.

Stough said 29% of Mobile Infirmary’s population is COVID-19 patients. At Thomas Hospital it’s 37% and North Baldwin Hospital is at 45%.

“This is probably the most scared that I’ve ever been as a health professional in my career,” Stough said.

Due to the crowding of hospitals statewide, the Alabama Department of Public Health is urging people to go to emergency rooms for emergencies only and not COVID-19 testing.

