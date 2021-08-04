UM opens vaccination portal for students, offering incentives for vaccinated students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo is preparing to welcome students back to campus and has opened a voluntary vaccination portal where students can report their vaccination status.

University leaders say the school’s COVID Task force will use that information to make safety plans.

“It does help us know for certain things, like how much quarantine space we may need – how many students we would have to isolate. The type of population of students we will have,” said Dr. Tammi Dahle, Dean of Students.

Students will start in-person learning Aug. 23. They’re eligible to win a $200 dollar book scholarship and meal plan packages up for grabs for those who are vaccinated as incentives.

The University also recently released its re-opening safety plan. The school called it fluid based on COVID data.

The latest state COVID risk indicator map shows Shelby County is included in the high-risk category for community spread, like most counties in the state.

The newly released plan for August notes: “All individuals are strongly encouraged to wear masks in indoor facilities,” but school leaders say the data may change that.

“But we are watching this Delta variant to determine whether or not we might need to take some extra measures. At this point we’ve not made that decision,” said Dahle.

UM is also hosting a vaccination clinic when students return Aug. 27 where students can start their vaccination process with Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson or get their second dose of a vaccine if they need it.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.