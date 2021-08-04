Advertise
UPDATE: Pedestrian ID’d after fatal accident on I-85 in Opelika

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Opelika.

On August 4 at approximately 4:45 a.m., Opelika police responded to a call regarding an individual in the roadway of the northbound lane of I-85. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 37-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, the victim is identified as 37-year-old Jereme O’Neal Taylor. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for further evaluation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

