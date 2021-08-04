Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

US ranks last in healthcare analysis of high-income countries

Health insurance in the U.S. does not provide enough protections, according to the president of...
Health insurance in the U.S. does not provide enough protections, according to the president of the Commonwealth Fund. That forces Americans to skip care or become burdened with medical debt.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States once again ranked last overall in a healthcare analysis of high-income countries, despite spending more money on the system.

The U.S. was last in four of five areas of healthcare: access, equity, outcomes and administrative efficiency. But it was 2nd plane in care process.

The U.S. ranked last overall despite spending a far greater share of its economy on healthcare, according to the Commonwealth Fund, which promotes better healthcare access and quality.

The country has landed last overall in all seven studies the group has conducted since 2004.

Health insurance in the U.S. does not provide enough protections, according to David Blumenthal, president of the Commonwealth Fund. That forces Americans to compromise their health by skipping care or to become burdened with medical debt.

Norway, the Netherlands and Australia were ranked highest in the report.

The U.S. was the only one of the 11 nations surveyed not to have universal health insurance coverage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Reed is strongly advising everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while...
Mayor Reed asks people in Montgomery to wear masks
Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
Flooding reported around Montgomery
police lights
Teen charged after investigation into Pike Road rape
Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Montgomery apartment building a complete loss after fire

Latest News

FILE - In this May 21, 2019, file photo Wendy Sherman arrives to meet with Speaker of the House...
Lawmakers debate repealing Saddam Hussein-era war measures on Iraq
Appearing before the panel, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke up for one apparent...
Biden White House pushes to reveal Iraq war authorization
Montevallo family in need of school supplies.
Montevallo family raising money to get 10 children who lost mom to COVID-19 ready for first day of school
A few pop-ups are possible this afternoon and evening.
Most days to bring a dry forecast
The hope is final approval of the vaccine will motivate more people to get it, prompt more...
Full FDA approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could help kids