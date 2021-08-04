Visitation held for slain Selma police officer Marquis Moorer

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The sad farewell to Selma police officer Marquis Moorer started Wednesday with a public visitation.

Moorer was shot and killed on July 27 at his apartment while on duty. Selma city officials pointedly said Moorer was “ambushed.”

On Wednesday, the final salute to Moorer started with the arrival of his body at the convention center in Selma, and he was not alone.

A long line of his fellow officers, members of the Selma Fire Department and deputies from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department accompanied the hearse.

The sobering reality of it all hit Moorer’s coworker Kourtnie Nelson for the first time when she saw the American flag draped casket.

“I’ve been in denial since I heard the news so it was an eye-opener he really is gone,” Nelson said.

Alabama Attorney Steve Marshall was the first to arrive.

“Obviously it’s not only a sad day, not only to the state but for this community as well, when we lose one of Alabama’s heroes,” Marshall said.

In all the years he’s been mayor, Selma Mayor James Perkins has never dealt with anything like this.

“I’ve never experienced this before. It’s traumatic. It’s painful,” Perkins said.

Moorer was 25 years old. He had been a member of the Selma Police Department for more than three years. He was eager to do well and anxious to make a difference.

“Because you’re not doing it for money. You do it to be part of changing society,” said Selma Assistant Police Chief Curtis Muhannad.

Not far from the convention center, Moorer’s patrol car sat in front the police department, fronted with a blue and black ribbon, topped with a bouquet of flowers.

The public visitation was Wednesday for slain Selma policeman Marquis Moorer. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Selma’s final goodbye to Moorer will take place Thursday with a police and fire escort to Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande.

Selma police say they plan to start the funeral procession from the Selma Police Department beginning at 9 a.m., head straight up Broad Street and to the cemetery in Valley Grande.

Moorer’s alleged killer is being held in the Chilton County Jail.

Javonte Stubbs, 18, faces two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder.

Moorer’s significant other was also shot, but she is expected to make a full recovery, according to authorities.

