Warm, mostly dry days ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a difference a day can make! Monday brought a boatload of rain, but Tuesday featured plenty of sunshine and dry weather for most everyone. That kind of forecast will continue for both today and tomorrow. We really don’t see more than a 20% chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms either day.

Rain chances may jump to 30% between 6pm and 10pm this evening, but that would be the highest they would go.

Rain chances should stay at or below 40% each day into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures each day will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a good deal of sunshine.

A brief jump in rain and storm coverage is still expected to occur, but instead of Saturday it now looks like Friday into Friday night. That’s when we could see a higher scattering of showers and storms -- coverage up around 40%.

High temperatures head for the mid-90s by the second half of the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

By Saturday we will return to more pop-up activity with many of us dodging the rain. The second half of the weekend on Sunday looks pretty dry as well. Both days will feature a healthy amount of sunshine.

Typical summertime rain and storm chances are then in the forecast as we push into next week, but nothing widespread is anticipated.

Humidity levels will be tolerably low through Thursday before rising. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures this weekend into next week will warm up a touch as highs head for the lower and middle 90s. With the humidity edging back up by the weekend, we will likely see heat index values into the lower 100s.

We don’t foresee anything as brutal as what we endured with last week’s heatwave, however!

