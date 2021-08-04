“World’s Longest Yard Sale” kicking off Thursday!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get your shopping shoes ready, find some empty bags and boxes and gas up the car because “The World’s Longest Yard Sale” is back for its 34th year.

The 690-mile yard sale will run from August 5-8 from roughly 8am until dark each day.

It extends from Gadsden, Alabama, to Addison, Michigan, and goes through six states. The aptly named 127 Yard Sale runs along U.S. 127 from Addison to Chattanooga, but changes to the Lookout Mountain Parkway once you get south of Chattanooga and head through northwest Georgia into northeast Alabama.

There are multiple stops along "The World's Longest Yard Sale" in both Alabama and Georgia. (127yardsale.com)

“You can expect tons of yard sales, food trucks, a lot of very nice people,” says Josh Randall, Director of Media Relations for 127yardsale.com. “That’s one thing we hear all the time is meeting different people from all over the country; even sometimes people from other countries outside the United States.”

The event attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year to a route less traveled. And that was the whole goal of the yard sale when it began back in 1987...

Mike Walker, former Fentress County Executive in Jamestown, TN, planned the yard sale to encourage travelers to bypass interstate highways in favor of scenic routes through less populated and rural communities.

The 34th year of "The World's Longest Yard Sale" goes from August 5th-8th. (WSFA 12 News)

There will be plenty of yard sales up and down the route, but towns and cities will offer a larger number of yard sales in one location. There will also be “Major Vendor Stops” that feature at least 25 different vendors in one location.

In Alabama, there will be four of those stops: two in Gadsden, one in Collinsville and one in Fort Payne.

Randall tells our Meteorologist Tyler Sebree that you can’t complete the entirety of the 127 Yard Sale over the 4-day stretch because there’s simply too much to see. He says between the yard sales, social interaction, eating, pitstops, and sightseeing you can easily spend the entire weekend in just one or two states.

The forecast looks great for "The World's Longest Yard Sale" up in Northeast AL. (WSFA 12 News)

Overall it’s just something you have to do and experience. If you go, you will certainly want to go back every year!

“People really like the social aspect of it, but then you see all kinds of really unique items. Even if it’s not stuff you necessarily want to buy yourself, it makes for really interesting browsing. And so it’s just the overall experience that people really love.”

