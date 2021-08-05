Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama Crisis System of Care to open facility in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is getting a new facility aimed at providing aid to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The new Alabama Crisis System of Care is still undergoing renovations. This is a collaboration between the Alabama Department of Mental Health and the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority.

The center is designed to provide care and support to those in crisis, as opposed to them being put in emergency rooms or jails.

The center will open in December. It is located off Carmichael Road.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Reed is strongly advising everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while...
Mayor Reed asks people in Montgomery to wear masks
police lights
Teen charged after investigation into Pike Road rape
Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
Flooding reported around Montgomery
Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Montgomery apartment building a complete loss after fire

Latest News

The surge of the delta variant caught some hospitals off guard as they once again struggle to...
South Alabama hospitals struggle to keep up with COVID-19 cases
Behind the scenes look at 'Mothers of Gynecology' sculptures
Behind the scenes look at 'Mothers of Gynecology' sculptures
Faulkner football opens fall camp
Faulkner football opens fall camp
Alabama Crisis System of Care in Montgomery
Alabama Crisis System of Care in Montgomery