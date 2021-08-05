Alabama Crisis System of Care to open facility in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is getting a new facility aimed at providing aid to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The new Alabama Crisis System of Care is still undergoing renovations. This is a collaboration between the Alabama Department of Mental Health and the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority.

The center is designed to provide care and support to those in crisis, as opposed to them being put in emergency rooms or jails.

The center will open in December. It is located off Carmichael Road.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.