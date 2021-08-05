Advertise
Alabama Shakespeare Festival returning to the stage, 9 shows planned

By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery virtually announced its 2021-2022 season lineup - its first theatrical productions since COVID-19 postponed its previous season.

“During the announcement tonight, honestly, I teared up a little bit, because it was like finally inviting people back to our home,” artistic director Rick Dildine said.

The pandemic left many Alabamians jobless, but some did have the option of returning to socially distanced offices. Executive director Todd Schmidt said actors did not have this option.

“They have not been able to work for a year and a half,” Schmidt said. “There has been zero work, so these people have been unemployed.” A struggle Schmidt said won’t last much longer, as ASF’s shows are coming back.

This is the company’s 50th season, with plans for nine productions that explore “stories of contemporary culture, heroic activists, everyday people in extraordinary times and lots of music.”

The new slate of shows includes: Shoebox Picnic Road Side: Route One; Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol; Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella; Macbeth; Little Shop Of Horrors; Freedom Rider; Until the Flood; Marvelous Wonderettes and American Mariachi.

The first production of the season, “Shoebox Picnic Road Side: Route One,” is set in 1955 and follows a Black family traveling by caravan on Route One from Harlem to North Carolina. Knowing restaurants would likely not serve them, the crew packs their meals in shoeboxes lined with tin foil.

The show will be interactive and outdoors, meaning audiences can enjoy the same meal in the same location as the characters.

“Fried chicken, biscuits, potato salad, chocolate cake,” Dildine said. “You’re not only going to hear a story, but you get to eat with them.”

After Thanksgiving, ASF will be returning to its indoor stages. They said all productions will follow local, state and CDC guidelines.

“I think we’re hoping that we’re all returning to more of a normal schedule. We’ll see how this pandemic progresses,” Schmidt said.

With a year of COVID, shutdowns and unemployment, ASF hopes the newly announced productions offer audiences an escape.

“I think a lot of us have needed that space of distraction in the past year and a half, which is healthy,” Dildine said.

At this time, tickets are limited to subscribers. ASF said the general public can purchase individual tickets in about a month. More details are available on the Alabama Shakespeare Festival website.

