Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin 2-month-old with medical condition

Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.
Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-month old Wisconsin boy who has a life-threatening medical condition, WBAY reported.

Dorian L. Giesen is believed to be with his mother, Haley N. Pelot. The child has brown hair and blue eyes, is approximately 9 pounds and 1-foot-11 tall.

Pelot is described as a 5-foot-1 white female, approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has tattoos of a flower on the left side of her ribs, “Hales” on her neck, a tribal rose on her leg and two hearts on her back.

They were last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday on George Road/Bronson Road in Wisconsin Rapids.

Police were investigating a possible child neglect and abuse case and attempted to make a welfare check on Dorian. They attempted to contact Pelot, but she took off in a car. Police gave chase but stopped when Pelot threatened to harm Dorian.

Police say Dorian’s medical condition requires that he receive medication multiple times per day. They do not believe Pelot has the child’s medication.

Pelot took off in a 2002 Silver Toyota Camry with Wisconsin License Plate AHY5345. It has a black front bumper.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department at 715-421-8701 or call 911.

