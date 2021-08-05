Advertise
AMC Theatres to reopen Chantilly location this week

AMC Theatres announced that AMC CLASSIC Chantilly 13, formally New Vision Theatres Chantilly 13, will be opening its doors on Friday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery move theater is reopening this week.

AMC Theatres announced that AMC CLASSIC Chantilly 13, formally New Vision Theatres Chantilly 13, will be opening its doors on Friday. Guests can enjoy the movie theater experience on 13 screens, with popcorn and Coca-Cola drinks. A list of movies, ticket prices and showtime information can be found on AMC’s website.

AMC recommends that customers use its online ticketing and mobile app. An automated box is also available if you’d like to buy the ticket at the theatre.

Those who can’t use contactless ticketing can buy their tickets at the box office or guest service station at the theater.

The company says it is taking precautions to keep moviegoers and staff safe. The AMC Safe & Clean plan features social distancing and automatic seat blocking, availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety, sanitization and cleanliness procedures.

