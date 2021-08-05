Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Data is updated each morning and shows the last week’s new infections per capita
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case information from across the country.(InvestigateTV)
By Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) - As coronavirus concerns continue, InvestigateTV is mapping new cases across the country.

Using Johns Hopkins University-compiled data, the map shows the average new cases for the last seven days in each county per capita. Hover over any county to see more information including population, cases per 100,000 people, and total new cases in the last week.

Data is updated daily.

Data Visualization: Charles Minshew, IRE for InvestigateTV

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Ethics Commission found Montgomery Police Department Chief of Operations Jennifer...
Ethics Commission finds MPD’s chief of operations, former chief committed minor violations
Police have charged a man with attempted murder after court records say he shot at an officer...
Man charged after gun fired towards Montgomery officer
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
The water was so high in the Breckenridge neighborhood it was nearly touching the tops of...
‘It was chest deep’: Resident recounts Montgomery flooding
It could turn out to be the training grounds for the world’s biggest athletic stage.
Montgomery’s new Whitewater Project could become Olympics training ground

Latest News

FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo an iPhone is seen in Washington.
Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 599K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
‘There are only so many beds’: COVID-19 surge hits hospitals
Vaccine
‘It’s going to take more’: Reed encouraging vaccinations among young people