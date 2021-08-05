ER doctor sees new surge in COVID-19 patients

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Local hospitals are feeling the impact of the delta variant as they see a surge in patients.

Wednesday, Baptist Health reported having 63 COVID-19 positive inpatients across their three area hospitals, an increase from the single digit COVID hospitalizations the Baptist Health system saw before the 4th of July holiday.

In early June, Prattville Baptist and Baptist South were treating zero positive COVID-19 patients.

“I think I can speak for us all when I say that we are just really exhausted,” said Baptist Health Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Tasha Feaster. “It’s been overwhelming. I don’t think that we saw or envisioned being in this place this long and so our plea to the public is just to please, please get vaccinated.”

Feaster said COVID-19 is once again putting a strain on the ER, as Baptist sees a surge in both COVID and non-COVID patients.

“The emergency departments are being bombarded with patients from both ends, and so we’re having much longer wait times, much higher volumes, and obviously less capacity because we are admitting more patients,” Feaster said.

The increase in non-COVID patients comes a surprise, Feaster said.

“I’m uncertain if this is a post pandemic effect from people delaying care or seeking treatment during the pandemic, but there has certainly been a rise for both COVID and non-COVID patients.”

There is a concern that the surge they are seeing now will continue. Feaster said hospital staff are preparing for a worst case scenario.

“Everyone in the hospital is having to wear masks. We are going back to limiting our visitor policies, we are looking at ways to make use of space in the hospital to increase our capacity for the volume and the number of patients that we are seeing,” Feaster said.

Feaster said the majority of those contracting COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and that patients fighting the delta variant are more sick.

There are some people who are vaccinated that are testing positive. In fact, 18% of people treated for COVID-19 at Baptist in July were fully vaccinated, but their symptoms were much less severe, according to Feaster.

“We are seeing a decrease in the severity of their symptoms and therefore we’re seeing also a decrease in their hospitalizations compared to those unvaccinated patients, so that’s why it’s really, really important that we stress the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, particularly now,” Feaster said.

After all, your choice to get vaccinated will not only help yourself, but it will help those like Dr. Feaster who have been fighting this war 17 months and counting.

The surge in COVID hospitalizations is happening across the state. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that 1,736 people are being hospitalized for the virus as of Wednesday. That’s an increase in 555 patients in one week.

To help avoid further strain on hospital employees, the state is asking that you only go to an emergency room for a true emergency and not for COVID-19 testing or minor symptoms.

Upcoming Covid-19 Vaccine Opportunities

On Thursday, Aug. 5, we will be at Tuskegee University at Margaret Murray Washington Hall at 1200 W. Old Montgomery Road from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, we will be in Montgomery at Family Life Bible Fellowship Church from 2004 Miller Street from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and at Mt. Gillard Baptist Church at 3323 Day Street from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, we will be at United AME Church at 2855 County Road 65 in Verbena from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

For all of these opportunities, walk-ins are welcomed, but appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, please call 334-747-2822 or email vaccineadvocates@baptistfirst.org.

