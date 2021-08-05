FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers

(AP) - The nation’s top aviation regulator is asking local officials to consider filing criminal charges more often against people who act up during airline flights.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson says airline crews often ask police to meet their plane when it lands because of unruly passengers.

In some cases, flight attendants report being assaulted.

Dickson says many of the passengers are interviewed by police and then released without any charges.

He calls that a missed opportunity to hold passengers accountable for dangerous behavior.

New Unruly Passenger Numbers since 1/1/2021:

- 3,715 unruly reports

- 2,729 refusing to wear a mask reports

- 628 investigation initiated

- 99 cases with penalties

