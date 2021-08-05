Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Wetumpka Indians

By Stephen Gunter
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2021 season will mark season number 10 at Wetumpka for head coach Tim Perry.

Coach Perry has led the Indians to 64 wins in his previous nine season, including a 5-6 record in 2020.

The Indians fell to Opelika in the first round of the 6A playoffs last season.

The offense returns four starters while the defense brings back eight in 2021.

Coach Perry says it was great to have spring practice this year after not being able to in 2020, and summer workouts were back to normal as well.

He says it is now time for the seniors to take over this team.

“We challenged them in the offseason for this team to be player led and not coach led. They have embraced those changes. They have gotten the team together, and they’ve just done a remarkable job, and we are very proud of the leadership of this senior class,” said Perry.

Returning starters Stone Minnifield and Lamarius Jackson have been two of the seniors stepping up this offseason for the Indians.

“We have gotten better with our leadership, but I won’t say achieved that, because I want to see how it plays out in a game when we are facing adversity and struggling. I feel like that is going to help us,” said Minnifield.

“The leadership is better. Everybody is closer than usual and dominance really. I want to dominate everybody,” Jackson said.

If leadership takes over, Wetumpka could find itself back where it was in 2017, playing for a state championship.

Wetumpka opens the season on Aug. 20 against Prattville.

