‘It’s going to take more’: Reed encouraging vaccinations among young people

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed spoke with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Thursday morning about his recent recommendation on masks and the city’s focus on vaccinations.

Reed told Mitchell that the city has considered making masks a requirement given the increase in COVID-19 cases in and around Montgomery.

“However, we thought the first step was to issue an advisory just kind of to jog your memories in the collective minds of our citizens who are still hesitant,” Reed added.

Reed said he understands that there’s a history that exists in Alabama that contributes to vaccine hesitancy among residents, in particular, because of things like the Tuskegee syphilis experiment.

“We have to continue to work to educate our community and educate those who are on the fence about why it’s important to get vaccinated and why it’s going to be in our best interest in the long term for all of us to do so including those young people,” Reed said.

When asked about vaccination rates, Reed says they are seeing an increase.

“To be quite honest, we didn’t have anywhere to go but up,” Reed said. “We weren’t really where we want it to be, after doing a lot of door-to-door campaigning after employing various efforts through social media, traditional media, and hosting virtual town halls.”

Reed said the most recent data suggests 40% of those being vaccinated are between the ages of 12 and 17 years old.

“So, we want to continue to target young people in particular and get them to get caught up with some of our elders in the community and get over some of the information that they may have,” Reed added.

Reed said they are working to make sure citizens get the right information about the vaccines.

“We have to make sure that from our standpoint, we’re sharing information that we’re listening to the concerns, but that we’re also trying to persuade those parents to not only get themselves vaccinated but also their children,” Reed said.

Reed then commended Gov. Kay Ivey for speaking out against the unvaccinated.

“It’s going to take more than just her it’s going to take others throughout leadership. It’s going to take faith leaders; it’s going to take community leaders and the private sector to also maybe encourage some of our community members to understand the seriousness of this and what we’re up against,” Reed said.

