Mainly low-end shower and storm chances

Most days bring a 20-30% rain chance
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next seven days will bring a classic hodgepodge of summer weather to Central Alabama. No big systems, no tropical threats and no high-end rain chances.

Instead, it’s your daily mix of sun and clouds, hot temperatures, muggy conditions, and mostly isolated pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity.

Skies will be partly cloudy with just a stray shower or two.
Skies will be partly cloudy with just a stray shower or two.(WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances vary a little bit from day to day, but will generally fall in the 20-40% range depending on your day of choosing.

Today’s coverage of rain will be very low around 10-20%, so if getting outdoor chores or errands taken care of is something you’d like to do, then we suggest today!

Typical summertime rain and storm chances for the next week.
Typical summertime rain and storm chances for the next week.(WSFA 12 News)

A weak front will lift northward into our area Friday into Friday night, bringing a better chance of scattered showers and storms with it. It will not rain everywhere, but expect a little bit more in the way of rain to show up on radar.

By Saturday we will return to more pop-up activity (30%) with many of us dodging the rain. The second half of the weekend on Sunday looks even drier. Both days will feature a healthy amount of sunshine.

Typical summertime rain and storm chances are then in the forecast as we progress through next week, but nothing widespread is anticipated.

It will start to feel like it's 100°+ as the humidity picks up.
It will start to feel like it's 100°+ as the humidity picks up.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s to round out the workweek before popping into the 90s for everyone this weekend and next week. Many will see some mid-90s thrown in the mix as well.

With the humidity ramping back up by the weekend, we will likely see heat index values into the lower 100s. We don’t foresee anything as brutal as what we endured with last week’s heatwave, however!

