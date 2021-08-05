Man charged after threatening Montgomery business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after court records say he threatened a Montgomery business.

Nicolas Jarrod Pennington is charged with three counts of making terroristic threats and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the arrest affidavit, Pennington was charged after an incident Tuesday. Pennington is accused of sending threats by text message to Mountain Top USA, located in the 600 block of Industrial Park Boulevard. The texts threatened to blow up the business using a bomb.

Pennington was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center and placed under a $51,000 bond.

