Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority to open crisis center

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is getting a new facility aimed at providing aid to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The new Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority Crisis Center is still undergoing renovations. This is a collaboration between the Alabama Department of Mental Health and the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority. The centers and services within are part of the Alabama Crisis System of Care.

The center is designed to provide care and support to those in crisis, as opposed to them being put in emergency rooms or jails.

The center will open in December. It is located off Carmichael Road.

