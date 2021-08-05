Advertise
Monument to honor enslaved African women near completion

By Valorie Lawson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Montgomery city and county officials got their first look at a unique monument being built in Montgomery. Artist and local activist Michelle Browder discussed her latest project called the “Mothers of Gynecology.” They are three enslave African women who were victims of experimental surgeries by a Montgomery Doctor in the 1800s.

The monuments will be located at the center of the forthcoming More Up Campus.

This project is 25 years in the making. Browder began working on the idea in college. The work is being done is a Montgomery warehouse. During our visit to the warehouse, she unveiled a bust of Betsy. She is one of the three enslaved African women Browder calls the “Mothers of Gynecology.”

“It’s just a way to show the power they must have had to withstand the torture,” said Browder

During the 1800s, Montgomery Dr. J. Marion Sims, also known as the Father of Modern Gynecology, performed surgeries on Betsy, Lucy and Anarcha, without consent or anesthesia. Motivated by their pain Browder is using discarded pieces of steel, copper, thrift store finds and old medical instruments to tell their story.

“As you can see there are chains on her jaws everything has a meaning and a purpose,” explained Browder.

This bust will become part of a 15-foot-tall monument to honor the mothers. It will be the center of a bigger vision that will include a school, travel center and museum. A place for visitors for reflects.

‘When they see this, I don’t want them to fee pity but to see the strength and the contributions black women have made to this country when it comes to health care,” Browder said.

Browder spent months in San Francisco working on the forms of the mothers. She then escorted them home to Montgomery. Now she says the real work begins allowing her art to speak and spark conversations she feels are long overdue.

You can help with the monument by dropping off any metals like brass, steel or copper Thursday between 10 a.m. and 6p.m. at 2245 West Fairview Avenue. You can also purchase a brick in honor of a wife, partner, sister, mother or mother figure to build the platform on which the mothers will stand. For more information, call 334-296-3024

