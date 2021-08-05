Advertise
The Rundown: August 6th-8th

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you.

Sail into the weekend this Friday with a Social Cruise & Happy Hour on the Harriott II Riverboat in downtown Montgomery. There will be live entertainment as well as concessions. Boarding is at 6:30 p.m. and the cruise lasts until 9 p.m.

On Saturday, you can celebrate the centennial of the Alabama Farmer’s Federation at Family Farm Fun Day. The fun starts at 10 a.m. at the Union Station Train Shed. There will be a petting zoo, farmers market, face painting, live entertainment with River Dan, food trucks and more.

After the Family Farm Fun Day, head into the Farm & Land Expo Trade Show from 1-5 p.m. in Montgomery Convention Center. Alfa Farmers host this event every year as part of their mission to protect and improve the ability of todays farmers. At the convention you can check out the farm equipment displays, trucks and other farming exhibits.

Consider ending your week with a game at Riverwalk Stadium as the Montgomery Biscuits take on the Tennessee Smokies. It is Tide & Tiger Night, so wear your favorite team colors. The night will end with the Max Fireworks Show.

Sunday, come out to the Shindig presented by Guardian Credit Union. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and prepare for a fun summer afternoon with live music by Soft Landing along with other fun activities. There will concessions available to purchase. This event benefits Child Protect and at 4 p.m.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

If you head to any of these events be sure to tag the rundown on instagram @TheALRundown!

If you’d like your event to be featured on The Rundown, send an email to therundown@wsfa.com

