Slain Selma officer laid to rest

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) -A Selma police officer who was shot and killed was laid to rest Thursday.

Police cars and motorcycles formed a funeral procession for Marquis Moorer. He was escorted to Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande.

Moorer was shot and killed on July 27 at his apartment during his lunch break. Selma city officials pointedly said Moorer was “ambushed.”

Javonte Stubbs, 18, faces two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder.

Moorer’s significant other was also shot. She is expected to make a full recovery.

