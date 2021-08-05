Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day

Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Problems persist for Spirit Airlines as the budget carrier canceled another 360 flights on Thursday.

According to FlightAware, that’s more than 45% of its total schedule.

The low-cost carrier has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights since Aug. 1, stranding passengers around the country due to weather, technology outages and staffing shortages.

According to the Department of Transportation, travelers whose flights have been canceled are due a refund.

FlightAware notes right now Spirit’s cancellations account for more than 80% of all flight cancellations in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after court records say he shot at an officer...
Man charged after gun fired towards Montgomery officer
The Alabama Ethics Commission found Montgomery Police Department Chief of Operations Jennifer...
Ethics Commission finds MPD’s chief of operations, former chief committed minor violations
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
The water was so high in the Breckenridge neighborhood it was nearly touching the tops of...
‘It was chest deep’: Resident recounts Montgomery flooding
It could turn out to be the training grounds for the world’s biggest athletic stage.
Montgomery’s new Whitewater Project could become Olympics training ground

Latest News

A woman is facing an assault charge after a shooting incident in Montgomery.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
A man has been charged after court records say he threatened a Montgomery business.
Man charged after threatening Montgomery business
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Raging wildfire decimates Northern California town
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
LIVE: White House COVID response team gives briefing as hospitals see surge of virus patients